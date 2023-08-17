State investigates cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of three Legionnaires’ disease cases. All three cases reside in Findlay and reported illness onset dates between July 30 and August 4. People at increased risk of Legionnaires' disease are those 50 years of age or older, or those who have certain risk factors such as being a current or former smoker, having a chronic disease, or having a weakened immune system. There have been 215 confirmed cases in Illinois so far this year.
Funeral set for migrant toddler who died on bus
The state of Illinois will provide for Thursday’s funeral and burial for a migrant toddler who died last week on a bus bound for Chicago from Texas. The child, who would have turned 4 next week, died Aug. 10 while on a chartered bus from Texas. A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Human Services said the Illinois Welcoming Center, a partially state funded program, will cover burial costs. An autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death.
University of Chicago settles tuition-fixing lawsuit
The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it conspired with other universities to limit the financial aid that it awarded students. The school is the first of 17 institutions, including Northwestern University, to settle what has been called the “568 Cartel” class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges the schools broke antitrust laws by illegally considering financial need in admissions while also fixing the price of student aid, thereby limiting competition.