Postal workers rally
A rally led by the Illinois Association of Letter Carriers was held Tuesday in Chicago to support postal workers following several recent violent attacks on letter carriers.
The rally came on the same day U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Attorney General Merrick Garland urging additional safety measures to protect mail carriers.
Durbin's letter follows up on an April letter that was sent to the Department of Justice and the United States Postal Service that inquired on what actions were being taken to improve the safety of mail carriers.
New law requires prosthetic device coverage
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a bill, known as the “So Kids Can Move” initiative, that will allow thousands of children and youth with limb loss or limb difference to afford prosthetic care.
The legislation requires insurance coverage for medically necessary prosthetic or custom orthotic devices to maximize the patient’s whole-body health and function. Illinois is the fourth state in the nation to pass the initiative.
Wilmette objects to NU concert plan
The Wilmette Village Board has passed a resolution that objects to proposed changes at Northwestern University’s Ryan Field to allow concerts.
The plan to hold concerts at the venue is part of a bigger plan to upgrade Ryan Field, but some Wilmette residents have voiced concerns about traffic, parking and noise. The resolution will now be presented to the city of Evanston.