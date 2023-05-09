Suspects in officer shooting death arrested
Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Chicago police officer.
Areanah Preston was shot to death after returning home from her shift Saturday. On Sunday, SWAT teams surrounded a home and after a standoff, took two men and two women into custody.
Preston attended Illinois State University and was set to graduate from Loyola this weekend with a masters degree in criminal justice. A police vigil is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Illinois National Guard celebrates 300 years
The Illinois National Guard will commemorate 300 years of service Tuesday.
A ceremony will take place at the Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site in Chester. It was on this date in 1723 the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant drilled the first militia. This year, the Illinois National Guard will commemorate significant dates that occurred around the state.
Large snapping turtle seen in Chicago River
A huge snapping turtle found in the Chicago River is becoming a star on Twitter.
Two kayakers came upon the turtle, which they dubbed “Chonkosaurus”, near the Division Street bridge. They posted a video of the beast on Twitter over the weekend, which now has over 400,000 views. It is estimated the turtle weighs over 60 pounds.