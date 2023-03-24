Mayoral candidate Johnson eligible $1.1 million pension
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is eligible to collect around a $1.1 million pension through the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund despite being in the classroom for only four years.
According to a report by the Illinois Policy Institute, Johnson could boost his pension if he keeps his job as a union organizer. Because of a loophole in the state’s pension code, Johnson was allowed to continue to participate in the Chicago teachers pension, even though he was no longer a school employee.
House passes measure allowing all-gender bathrooms
The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday that would allow businesses, universities and other building owners to designate multi-occupancy gender neutral bathrooms if they choose to do so.
The bill passed on a vote of 60-40, the bare minimum number of “yes” votes needed for passage. Illinois law already allows for single-occupancy bathrooms to be designated for all genders, but state Rep. Katie Stuart’s bill would allow an all-gender designation for bathrooms that accommodate two or more people.
Grants awarded to nonprofits for security
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has announced $20 million in grants have been awarded to 116 non-profit organizations across the state through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
The funding will be used to help organizations strengthen efforts to protect against security threats. Funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which include active shooter training, the purchase and installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, and the hiring of contracted security personnel.