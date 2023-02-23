(The Center Square) – A new analysis gives states grades for their tax friendliness and Illinois is failing.
MoneyGeek analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to comprise letter grades for states.
To find the most tax-friendly states, MoneyGeek estimated the state taxes paid by a typical middle-class family. They were defined as a married couple with one child making the median national income ($87,432) and owning a home valued at the national median ($374,665).
Illinois received an “F” grade, earning the status of the least tax-friendly state in the country.
The report shows families in Illinois pay on average $14,778 a year in taxes, while in Wyoming, the most tax-friendly state, residents pay about $3,438 a year.
MoneyGeek data analyst Melody Kasulis said that may explain why people are fleeing the Land of Lincoln.
“There was above average population growth in tax-friendly states and below average population growth in the least tax-friendly states,” Kasulis told The Center Square. “That's a general take away from the study, but that being said, Illinois being at the bottom did have a pretty stark population decline.”
The analysis noted that only five states received “A” grades for tax-friendliness. They were Wyoming, Nevada, Tennessee, Alaska and Florida. States that received the top grade all have no state income tax. On average, taxes in the most tax-friendly states comprised 6% of the typical household’s income.
Conversely, taxes made up 14% of a typical family’s income in the 10 states with the highest tax burdens. In Illinois, taxes made up 17% of household income.
The other states to receive failing grades were Connecticut, New Jersey and New Hampshire.