ComEd-4 trial continues
The trial of former ComEd officials, lobbyists and a close confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues Tuesday.
Monday, prosecutors continued presenting wiretap recordings of Madigan and Michael McClain in what is alleged to be a nearly decade-long scheme to curry favorable legislation in exchange for little- to do-nothing jobs with the utility. More evidence and witness testimony is expected in federal court in Chicago.
Lawmakers return to session
Both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly return to Springfield Tuesday.
The Senate extended its deadline for measures to advance out of Senate committees. The House is expected to move bills out of that chamber of final passage throughout the week.
Committees are scheduled to address education, health care and human services, among other issues. The legislature’s spring session goes through mid-May.
Supportive housing program unveiled
Nearly $39 million in state and federal funding is going to develop supportive housing options for people with disabilities in Illinois.
The program announced Monday by the Illinois House Development Authority will fund construction and rehabilitation of five developments with 100 units of affordable housing for people at risk of homelessness and who have physical or mental health needs.