(The Center Square) – With over 70,000 grandparents caring for more than 263,000 children in Illinois, a new pilot program is designed to connect caregivers with the proper resources.
After being signed into law Wednesday, the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program will run from Jan. 1, 2024, through Jan. 1, 2027, and will begin in Will County, but could expand statewide in the future.
State Sen. Meg Cappel, D-Shorewood, said the program aims to bridge the gap between grandparents and the state agencies offering assistance.
“Not only are we helping caretakers but we are helping the children,” said Cappel. “We want our students and our kids to succeed. With this, they will be able to pave the way toward a bright future so they can achieve their goals and thrive in every opportunity they have.”
The Illinois Department on Aging, which has been actively supporting older caregivers since 1996, will play a vital role in the program.
The pilot includes raising awareness about several programs, including the Extended Family Support Program administered by the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, and the Children Health Insurance Program administered by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
“Caregivers will be able to talk with a real person who’s an expert at navigating state agencies, meaning families get connected with resources quickly and efficiently,” IDoA Director Paula Basta said in a statement. “This pilot program will have multigenerational benefits, and the Department on Aging is excited to help it get off the ground in Will County.”
For more information on the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program, caregivers are encouraged to contact the Senior HelpLine or their local Agency on Aging.