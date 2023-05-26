Fires investigated for arson
The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate a string of fires in downstate Illinois. Fire crews fought five different fires, all deemed suspicious, in Herrin and Energy Friday.
The largest fire was the Energy United Methodist Church, which is being called a total loss. Fire crews from Marion and Carterville responded to help with the blazes. The Energy police chief said one person had been detained.
Flash drought possible
The National Weather Service says the lack of rain over the past few weeks across Illinois will likely lead to a flash drought.
A flash drought is the rapid onset of drought and is often preceded by abnormally high temperatures, high winds and changes in solar radiation. Rain is not likely anytime soon as a stretch of dry weather and 90-degree days is coming to Illinois this upcoming week.
Ramsay to open restaurant
A celebrity chef known for losing his cool will be opening a new restaurant in Illinois Tuesday.
Gordon Ramsay will open Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville. According to a released statement, the restaurant aims to give a “glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen.” His other two locations are in Boston and Las Vegas.