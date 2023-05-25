Backhoe thief arrested in separate Nevada case
A man accused of stealing a backhoe to get to a southern Illinois airport has now been arrested on charges related to another stolen vehicle in Nevada.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Baggott drove the backhoe 10 miles to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois May 18. Police say security camera footage showed Baggott parking the backhoe and walking to the terminal with a guitar case.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich now says Baggott was arrested in Elko County, Nevada, for charges of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Work zones lanes reopened for holiday
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, to 11:59 p.m. Monday. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through areas where construction zones still exist.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.
Alligator captured
Macon County Animal Control in Decatur was called to capture an animal they aren’t used to handling. The agency said they received a call that there was an alligator in someone’s yard.
While not experienced in gator wrangling, Animal Control captured the reptile to be handed over to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It is not known where the alligator originated. It is illegal to own an alligator in Illinois without a permit from the IDNR.