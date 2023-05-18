Still no state budget
With the final scheduled day of spring legislative session Friday, Illinois taxpayers still don’t know how the state plans to spend their money. A budget has yet to advance. The governor proposed a nearly $50 billion plan in February.
Last month, reported revenues were down more than $1.8 billion from the same month the year before. A budget must be passed and enacted before the next fiscal year begins July 1.
Bill allows lawsuits against gun makers
It’s onto Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk with a bill to allow lawsuits alleging deceptive practices against the firearms industry.
House Bill 218 passed the Senate Thursday and would allow lawsuits against entities that advertise firearms to minors or for illegal “paramilitary or private militia.” Pritzker said he will sign the bill. Opponents expect lawsuits challenging the measure's constitutionality.
Former Kane County Clerk dead
Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell was found dead Thursday at his office in Palatine.
Hartwell was facing 19 felony charges in connection with an alleged scheme to misuse public funds. The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
The cause of death was not mentioned in a news release, but the Daily Herald is reporting that he died by suicide.