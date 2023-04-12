Nurse pleads guilty to diluting patients' morphine
An Illinois nurse faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tampering with patient's medications. Sarah Diamond of Woodstock, who was an assistant director of nursing at a rehabilitation center, was responsible for dispensing medication to patients.
Prosecutors say in 2021, Diamond removed portions of liquid morphine from bottles prescribed to patients and replaced the drug with water. She then administered the diluted morphine to patients, and kept the siphoned morphine for her own personal use.
Pastor sentenced for misusing federal tax funds
A former Champaign pastor has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to misusing federal funds for personal use instead of community programs.
Lekevie Johnson was charged with federal program misapplication and other charges. Johnson admitted to using nearly $567,000 worth of federal funds for his own benefit, which included gambling at casinos.
IHSA seeks to recruit more sports officials
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors has approved two changes to the IHSA Officials licensing process. Both changes are geared toward trying to recruit more new officials and retain officials who are currently licensed. The first change lowers the price for officials when registering to officiate in more than one sport, while the other lowers the licensing fee for out-of-state officials.