Chicago police want similar benefit
Chicago police say if Mayor Brandon Johnson is willing to give Chicago Public Schools employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave without meeting at the bargaining table with the union, then he should do the same for them.
The police union president told his members in a YouTube video that the teachers were granted parental leave without bargaining, so police expect the same considerations.
Some city hall sources have questioned the need for 12 weeks of paid parental leave when Chicago Police officers are already allowed to take up to 365 days off every two years.
Amtrak speeds to increase
Amtrak travel between Chicago and St. Louis is about to get quicker thanks to a completed high-speed rail project that will allow trains to reach speeds of 110 mph.
The higher speed trains begin service June 26 and will reduce the duration of the trip by about 15 minutes. The project broke ground in 2010 and was completed in 2018. Funding for the project includes $1.6 billion in federal funding, and $300 million in state and other non-federal funds.
Waukegan courts Chicago Bears
Another community is throwing its hat into the ring to be considered as the site for a new Chicago Bears stadium.
In a letter to Bears leadership, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor touted the city’s many options for the team. The Bears have purchased the former Arlington National Racecourse property for a possible stadium complex, and also have had discussions with Naperville city officials.