Shooting shuts down expressway
Illinois State Police shut down a Chicago-area expressway Tuesday after a late morning shooting that left one person dead and another seriously hurt.
The shooting occurred just before noon on Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue. Two people were transported to an area hospital after shots were fired inside their vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it is being asked to contact Illinois State Police.
Laced chocolate found at middle school
At least 12 students and one staff member at a St. Charles middle school unknowingly ingested a marijuana-laced substance.
A student at Wredling Middle School allegedly distributed a chocolate substance to students and staff, calling it the “spicy chocolate challenge.”
According to the school districts’ communications director, after an employee confiscated the substance, subsequent testing revealed the chocolate contained trace amounts of cannabis.
McGraw to perform at state fair
The Illinois State Fair has announced three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer Tim McGraw will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 17.
McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has 46 No. 1 singles. His newest single, “Standing Room Only,” launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw’s career.