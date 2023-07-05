K9 vest donated
Illinois State Police K9 Loki will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest as part of the Vested Interest in K9s program. Loki’s vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg.
The program was established in 2009 as a way to provide protective vests to dogs of law enforcement. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,000 vests in all 50 states at a value of nearly $7 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
Kenyan artifacts returned
The Illinois State Museum has returned 37 wooden memorial statues to the National Museums of Kenya. The statues are considered sacred cultural objects and are believed to carry the spirits of male elders who have passed away.
The statues were initially removed from Kenyan villages and sacred sites in the 1980s, acquired by art collectors, and later transferred to the Illinois State Museum as part of a significant African art collection.
In 2006, museum staff discovered that one of the statutes had been stolen and subsequently returned it to its rightful owner.
The Doobie Brothers to perform at State Fair
The Illinois State Fair has announced that American rock band The Doobie Brothers will headline the grandstand Saturday, August 12.
The band, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, boasts one of the most loyal fan bases in music. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.
Tickets for The Doobie Brothers go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7.