Overdoes data show increase
A new public dashboard has been launched revealing data on unintentional, fatal drug overdoses in Illinois.
Northwestern University scientists said the dashboard showed a significant increase in the overdose deaths of older adults 55-64 from 2019 to 2021. About 80% were opioid related, but there was an increase in cocaine-related deaths as well.
The number of incidents with cocaine as the cause of death increased from 832 in 2019 to more than 1,100 in 2021.
Illinois colleges make list
One Illinois school has made a list of the best public colleges in the country. Forbes ranked state schools that offer “a world class education for a fraction of the list price at top private colleges.”
The University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana grabbed the ninth overall ranking. Other schools in the Midwest to make the list included the University of Wisconsin at No. 15, Purdue University earned the 19th spot, and Michigan State University was ranked No. 24.
Man arrested after forklift chase
A central Illinois man is facing numerous charges after a slow speed chase on a forklift.
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy followed the forklift for about 10 miles from Warrensburg to Decatur. The 41-year-old man finally stopped in the parking lot of a Caterpillar plant. He was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding in addition to numerous traffic violations.