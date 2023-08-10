Joliet considers seizing vehicles with tinted windows
One Illinois community is considering seizing vehicles with illegally tinted windows.
The Joliet city council will look at a proposal that would allow police to seize vehicles with a darker tint on their windows than is allowable under state law. Despite some opposition, the proposal advanced through a committee and will go before the city council for a vote Aug. 15.
Route 24 named Illinois' most feared road
A survey has revealed the most feared road in Illinois. According to Gunter Mitsubishi, Route 24 is the worst in Illinois, ranking number 19 out of 50 overall across the country. The highway runs 255 miles through the middle of the state from the Mississippi River to the Indiana border. The Peoria Journal Star reports the stretch of road saw 23 crashes between 2010 and 2015, resulting in 30 injuries. The survey involved 3,000 motorists.
Butter cow sculpture unveiled
Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow Thursday in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Using the theme “Harvest the Fun,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings the theme to life sculpting an Illinois dairy farmer harvesting milk from one of her cows. As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden between the two displays to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk. The sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and is viewable live via the Butter Cow webcam. The Illinois State Fair runs through August 20.