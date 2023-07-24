Shootings involve alleged repeat offenders
Prosecutors charged a Chicago man with first-degree murder for what, according to the allegations, appears to be a hit-for-hire that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man in May.
Darias Jackson was on felony bail for a pending case of attempting to disarm a police officer at the time of the alleged murder. According to CWBChicago, he’s the 15th person accused of shooting, killing or trying to shoot or kill someone in Chicago this year while awaiting trial for a felony. The cases involve at least 21 victims, eight of whom died.
Emmett Till monument expected
President Joe Biden on Tuesday is expected to sign a proclamation establishing a national monument that will honor Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager whose brutal murder in 1955 shocked the nation at the start of the Civil Rights Movement.
Till, a Chicago native, was famously abducted, abused and lynched after he offended a white woman by allegedly whistling at her at a grocery store while visiting family in Mississippi. The first monument site will be the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, the Chicago-area church where Till’s funeral was held.
Vice president visiting again
Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Illinois Monday. According to White House officials, Harris is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the UnidosUS 2023 Conference at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The visit marks Harris’ second trip to the state in less than two weeks. Last weekend, Harris was in Chicago to honor Rev. Jesse Jackson as he stepped down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.