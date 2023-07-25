Heat wave brings cooling centers
Cooling centers are opening up around Illinois as steamy temperatures will dominate the weather pattern for the rest of the week. Temperatures will approach the upper 90s with heat indexes reaching triple digits.
Cook County is increasing the number of cooling centers to residents Wednesday through Friday. Macon County EMA is opening up several emergency cooling shelters to help people beat the heat.
Hydrogen tax credit announced
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure establishing a tax credit for users of hydrogen in the state of Illinois. The legislation creates a tax credit of $10 million per year in 2026 and 2027 for users of hydrogen.
At the conclusion of the tax credit, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will run a study to evaluate both the emissions impact of the tax credit and the national landscape to recommend additional policy measures.
The bill also contains workforce provisions in line with the standards that were set in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.
Tax penalties waived for disaster areas
More counties impacted by recent severe weather will have tax penalties and interest waived.
In addition to eight counties the benefit was announced for last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker included Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott and Vermillion counties to the list.