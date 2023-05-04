(The Center Square) – Former Chicago Bulls star center Joakim Noah has teamed up with 28 violence prevention groups across the city in an ongoing crusade to slow the area’s rising violent crime rate.
Now an ambassador for the franchise he was first drafted by in 2007, Noah is also busy serving as the face for The One City Basketball League for young men ages 16 to 25 living on the city’s south and west sides. He plans to launch the league later this month.
As teams prepare to take the court for action, the league is also offering financial incentives for players to go along with job opportunities, off-the-court programs and family services through the Ladies of the Arc program.
After spending the first nine seasons of his 13-year NBA career with the Bulls, Noah said he’s long felt a burning desire to give something back to a city now besmirched with the moniker of U.S. murder capital by virtue of its 697 murders in 2022, far more than any other city in the country.
"Chicago is a place that gave me everything I had, playing for the Chicago Bulls," said Noah, adding that he knows first-hand the power of what sports can do.
"When I was here in Chicago playing for the Bulls, I did a lot of work in the community,” he added. “One of the things that was really powerful to me was doing these tournaments where we're bringing kids from different backgrounds playing against each other. Some of my best friends, to this day, are from playing basketball. That's what we're trying to do. We're trying to unify the city.”
Noah recently met with newly-elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to discuss how the two can work together to decrease violence across the city.