Veterans bills signed
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed five bills Monday expanding protections for veterans, active-duty soldiers and military dependents.
One measure creates the “Veteran Service Organization State Charter Act.” This act lays out specific requirements organizations must meet in order to be considered state-chartered veterans service organizations.
Another bill eases the process of obtaining a civil no contact order of protection for victims and survivors of military sexual assault.
NASA to fly over Chicago
NASA is warning Chicago-area residents of what they are calling a “very loud” jet flyover.
NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s DC-8 jet will fly at a low altitude over the Chicago area Tuesday. The agency said although the plane will be flying at a safe altitude, it will be very loud and those with sensitivities to loud noises should be aware.
The aircraft will be collecting data for air quality and sources of pollution.
Air service to Chicago begins
Contour Airlines officially begins service Tuesday at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois near Marion. The airline will offer non-stop flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Contour will offer two flights a day during the week, and one flight on both Saturday and Sunday. The company will be using a 30-passenger jet for the service.