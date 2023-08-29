Chicago TV crew robbed
A reporter and videographer with Spanish-speaking news station Univision were minutes away from going live at 5 a.m. Monday to report on a rash of robberies when they were robbed at gunpoint. Chicago police said two vehicles pulled up, and three men got out. They were wearing ski masks and showed firearms before taking the victims’ belongings. The armed robbery was the third attack on local news crews this month.
Realtors leader resigns
The president of the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors has stepped down amid complaints of sexual harassment from current and former employees. Kenny Parcell’s resignation comes after the New York Times published accounts of alleged actions by Parcell, including forced physical contact lewd behavior. Parcell, a Utah-based Realtor, had moved up the ranks of board positions to become president this year.
Bull on the loose
There is a bull on the loose in northern Illinois. Officials in Barrington Hills are asking for the public’s help to locate a bull that escaped from a resident’s property. Photos of the animal that were captured by a security camera were posted on the village’s Facebook page. The bull is described to be brown and white and is reported to weigh about 1,600 pounds. Village officials are reminding residents that although the bull may seem friendly, do not approach it.