Affordable housing credits awarded
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board have announced conditional awards totaling nearly $26 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will fund 18 affordable housing developments in 12 counties throughout the state.
Once sold to investors, the tax credits will generate an estimated $235 million in private capital to finance the creation of affordable units for low- to moderate-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities. Half of the awards are going to projects in the Chicago area.
Decatur workers to decertify from union
Workers at an industrial cleaning company in Decatur have succeeded in their efforts to free themselves from union representation.
Workers at EnviroServe filed a decertification petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking a vote to remove Southern and Central Illinois Laborers’ Local 159. However, before the decertification election could take place, union officials disclaimed interest in the bargaining unit to avoid facing removal by the workers.
Bids accepted on $910 million in projects
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that bids on 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects were accepted at its June letting, representing a potential investment of more than $910 million in infrastructure in communities throughout Illinois.
Some of the larger projects included nearly $100 million to reconstruct the I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange in Rockford, and $69 million to build a bridge over railroad tracks on Brush College Road in Decatur.