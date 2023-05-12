(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson traveled to Washington D.C. this week, where he met with top White House officials headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Illinois congressional delegation and progressive allies, all in an effort to set the tone for his upcoming administration.
With Chicago facing problems ranging from surging numbers of migrants arriving in the city from the southern border and rising crime rates, Johnson sought federal help during his first visit to the nation's capital.
Senior adviser Jason Lee told Crain's Chicago Business that additional funding to help care for migrants "is obviously one of the most important issues,” while also pointing to rising concerns about transportation, public safety, ongoing legislation and "opportunities to make biotech investments through some federal grants" as being critical.
"We're going to D.C. to meet some folks that we haven't engaged with as closely to make sure they understand some of the issues that we're having in Chicago and really talk about partnering because Chicago was one of those quintessential American cities," Lee told Crain’s Chicago Business.
Johnson’s D.C. layover was part of a two-stop tour focused on forging long-term relationships with federal officials as he presented his vision for the city at a time when much about its future remains up in the air.
With the city set to host the 2024 Democratic Convention next year, Johnson made it a point of sitting down with everyone from Senate progressives Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and the Congressional Black Caucus.
His day also included a meeting with the Congressional Progressive Caucus, hosted by freshman Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.
Now a member of the Homeland Security Committee and as someone who recently made a trip to the border, Ramirez had plenty of advice for Johnson about dealing with the migrant crisis he now faces, just as a tranche of $450 million in federal grants is set to soon become available to cities burdened by similar issues.
Johnson is officially slated to take office as the city’s 57th Mayor on May 15.