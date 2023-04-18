Flights temporarily grounded
It was another day of travel issues for Southwest Airlines Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily ground all Southwest flights nationwide after the agency said it received a request from the airline to pause all departures.
The FAA said Southwest made the request due to an “internal technical issue.” Dozens of flights were delayed at Midway Airport, a hub for the airline. Operations resumed after a couple hours.
The airline experienced a highly-publicized meltdown during the 2022 holiday season after computer problems canceled hundreds of flights.
Man guilty of extorting minors
A Mills Shoals man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for taking advantage of young girls on social media. Michael Ferris was found guilty of conducting an extortion scheme on Facebook with multiple victims ranging in ages from 11 to 17 years old.
Prosecutors said Ferris created fake Facebook personas appearing to be teenage girls. Ferris then sent unsolicited messages to teenage girls asking to be friends. If the girls responded, Ferris tried to convince them to send nude photographs, and if they refused, he would harass and threaten them.
Cannabis-friendly cities listed
Thursday is April 20, otherwise known as 4/20 to marijuana enthusiasts, and now a website has ranked the best and worst cities to imbibe on cannabis, and two are in Illinois.
LawnStarter compared the most "weed-friendly" cities based on 17 metrics like access to dispensaries and "munchie relievers." LawnStarter placed Joliet third worst in the country to consume cannabis, while Rockford came in fourth.