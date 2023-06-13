(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker made stops in downstate Illinois Tuesday highlighting construction projects as part of his Rebuild Illinois initiative.
A new bridge connecting Illinois and Missouri is expected to eventually ease supply chain issues around the country. The $531 million I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River is being paid for by both states, with Illinois picking up most of the tab.
The I-270 loop connects many of the region’s warehouses and distribution parks, ports, airports and rail yards on both sides of the Mississippi River. Officials said nearly 70% of the region’s industrial tenants occupying large warehouse space in excess of 500,000 square feet are within 10 minutes of the interstate.
The current bridge accommodates 51,000 vehicles a day, about 20% of which are trucks, and the structure requires frequent maintenance and repairs due to its age.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said the project is the result of two states working together.
“This $500 million project wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the support of Missouri as well as the hard work and dedication in a bipartisan manner to get that capitol bill,” said Hoffman.
Construction started last winter and is anticipated to wrap up in 2026.
Officials cut the ribbon on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s expanded terminal Tuesday. The $31 million project included $7 million in Illinois taxpayer funds. The project added an additional 41,000 square feet to meet the needs of the growing number of passengers at the airport.
Being so close to the state border, the elephant in the room is the difference in gasoline prices between Missouri and Illinois. Pritzker was asked about the substantial difference in gas prices, which are about 80 cents a gallon cheaper in Missouri.
“In Illinois as a result of our motor fuel tax, we’re able to build four times as much as Missouri is able to build,” Pritzker said.
The annual inflation-based increase in Illinois’ gas tax goes into effect July 1. The tax will increase to 45.4 cents per gallon. In 2019, before Pritzker raised the tax, it was 19 cents a gallon.