Former game show contestant convicted of murder
A man who appeared on the game show “Family Feud” three years ago has been convicted of first degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in Quincy.
Timothy Bliefnick was found guilty in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnik. Her body was found by a family member after she failed to pick up her children from school. The couple was separated and going through a divorce.
Drought conditions expected
Parts of Illinois received some well-needed rain on Wednesday, but drought conditions are prompting some communities to take action.
Residents in the Ford County community of Gibson City will soon be barred from watering their lawns. The city superintendent said the city has an ordinance regarding water use during emergencies that will restrict consumption in a tier-like system. The ordinance goes into effect next week and the first restriction is watering yards.
Traffic notice around races
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public and everyone planning to attend this weekend’s Enjoy Illinois 300 about traffic and travel impacts in the Metro East, advising people to plan ahead even if they're just passing through the area.
More than 65,000 people are expected to attend the NASCAR Truck Series race, NASCAR Cup Series race, and other events at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on June 2, 3 and 4. Officials advise that anyone traveling through the area can expect occasional delays and should allow extra time for trips.