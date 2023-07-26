AFSCME contract agreed
The state of Illinois and AFSCME Council 31, the largest union of frontline Illinois state employees, have announced the ratification of a new contract after membership voted overwhelmingly in favor.
The agreement was tentatively reached by negotiators for the state and the union in the early morning hours of July 1. The agreement provides for a 4% pay increase retroactive to July 1. In all, base wages will rise nearly 18% over four years.
Other provisions include expanded parental leave to 12 weeks and new joint efforts to improve workplace safety.
Floridians arrested after high speed chase
Three people were arrested following a high speed chase through Franklin and Williamson counties in southern Illinois.
The West Frankfort Police chief said officers saw a black Kia with a white piece of paper covering the registration plate. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped off and entered Interstate 57. Officers said the chase reached speeds of 120 mph. Police said the vehicle then became disabled and three Florida residents were taken into custody.
Richton wants the Bears
Another Illinois community is courting the Chicago Bears. The team continues to weigh their options on a new location to build a stadium complex.
Richton Park is now the fifth suburb vying to become home of the Bears. The town’s mayor said the community of about 13,000 people south of Chicago owns about 1,000 acres of farmland near I-57. He notes that the location for a stadium is perfect because it is close to two interstates and two Metra stops.