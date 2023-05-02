I-55 closed again
The Illinois Department of Transportation closed a section of Interstate 55 Tuesday in the area of Monday’s horrific pileup that resulted in six deaths.
A Blowing Dust Warning was issued for the area so officials closed an eight mile stretch of highway in both directions. Witnesses said visibility was down to zero when over 70 vehicles became involved in the pileup.
Three robbed at gunpoint outside Chicago food pantry
Three people waiting in line for a Chicago food pantry to open Tuesday were robbed of their cash at gunpoint.
Police said the victims, a 60-year-old man, a 72-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman, were waiting outside the pantry in the Little Village neighborhood when a car pulled up and four men jumped out and robbed them.
Both male victims were beaten.
Salmonella outbreak tied to General Mills flour
The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Gold Medal brand flour produced by General Mills.
According to the CDC, there have been 13 illnesses reported nationwide, with two of the cases being in Illinois. The all purpose flour has a “Better if Used By” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.