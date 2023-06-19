Mass shooting suspects sought
Investigators are searching for suspects after a mass shooting early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration that left one person dead and at least 22 injured in suburban Chicago.
Gunfire broke out in a parking lot in Willowbrook as a number of suspects fired multiple shots into the crowd. At least a dozen ambulances rushed to the scene, transporting victims to hospitals with injuries ranging from graze wounds to serious gunshot wounds.
Hostess fined
Hostess Brands has been fined nearly $300,000 after an employee lost a fingertip while working at a company factory in Chicago.
The U.S. Department of Labor said the employee’s fingertip was amputated while he was reassembling a pump last December. In its investigation, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Hostess could have prevented the injury if the equipment had been properly shut down.
Frozen strawberries recalled
Multiple packages of frozen strawberries are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration said Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen strawberries. Recalled strawberries were sold at several retailers, including Walmart and Costco, in numerous states including Illinois.
Illnesses can be mild, lasting a few weeks, or serious, with symptoms lasting for several months.