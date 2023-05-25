(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are getting a glimpse of how state legislators plan to spend their money for the coming fiscal year, but some costs aren’t fully known.
The proposed fiscal 2024 budget seeks to spend $50.6 billion of an expected $50.7 billion in tax revenue. Since the Senate did not pass the budget before they adjourned Wednesday, it’s expected the legislature will have to continue their work either into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, or sometime early next week. That ensures the House has three separate days to read the bill out loud before final passage.
The overall cost of taxpayers subsidizing health care for undocumented residents was estimated to be more than $1 billion. However, state Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, told a committee that number isn’t fully known.
“The cost containment measures outlined in, again, a subsequent piece of legislation have not been passed and authorized yet,” Sims said Thursday. “You’ll see the final numbers when those cost containment measures are passed by rule.”
Sims said there will be no expansion of the program subsidizing undocumented migrant health care. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the cost containment measures could allow his administration to implement co-pays and other related measures to shore up costs.
For pensions, the state plans to spend $10.2 billion, short of the actuarial estimate of what should be paid.
“I think that is somewhere in the neighborhood of $16 billion,” Sims said of the actuarial estimate.
During a committee hearing on the budget, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, asked how a looming union contract with state workers will impact the budget.
“This is going to hit us eventually, right, presumably in ‘24,” Rose said. “So is it the … departments, plural, are gonna have to live within the means of this budget or are we anticipating another supplemental down the road whenever the contract is released?”
Sims said it’s not uncommon for legislators to pass supplemental appropriations if issues arise. Rose said unless the governor is able to curb union employee cost increases, that’s going to be likely.
“You’ve only got about $100 million in give between revenue and spend,” Rose said.
Legislators have until May 31 to pass the budget with simple majorities. The House returns Friday.