Man charged with attempted murder
Attempted murder charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of luring two firefighters into a home doused with gasoline and pulling a knife on them. On Tuesday, a battalion chief and a lieutenant responded to a garage fire at the home of 47-year-old Melvin Jordan. After the fire was put out, Jordan told the men he smelled gas in the basement and asked if they would investigate. Once in the basement, the men said Jordan quickly left. When the firefighters tried to leave, Jordan allegedly pulled a knife on them.
Rat tickets go unpaid
The Windy City continues to struggle with a rat problem. An investigation by the Illinois Answers Project shows that since the beginning of the pandemic, record rat complaints have overwhelmed city services. In 2022, Chicagoans made more than 50,000 rat complaints. The city has issued 117,000 rat-related tickets to landlords since 2019, but most of those go unpaid. The pest control company Orkin has named Chicago the rattiest city in the country for eight straight years.
Cannabis concert announced
Organizers have announced Illinois’ first concert that will permit cannabis consumption. The two-day event on September 9-10 that will combine music and marijuana will take place in Mundelein. The festival will feature rolling stations and dab bars. Organizers say complementary grinders, lighters, rolling papers and trays will be provided.