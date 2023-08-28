(The Center Square) – Libraries and literacy programs around Illinois are getting a boost from taxpayer-funded grants.
The Secretary of State’s Office has awarded $27 million in grants to support libraries and literacy programs in Illinois. Just over $21 million is for library services and nearly $6 million has been awarded to literacy programs.
Monica Harris, executive director of the group Reaching Across Illinois Library System, said Illinois libraries are thriving.
“They’re being used by people of all ages,” said Harris. “More than 20 million visits to Illinois public libraries last year alone. That is nearly six times the attendance of Sox and Cubs games combined.”
Grants are designed to expand educational and training opportunities for library staff and also increase access to information for the visually impaired.
Richard Dominguez, executive director of Literacy Chicago, said the funds will help many with their reading skills.
“Our programs range from adult learners learning how to read, learning how to work on their comprehension skills, English language learners and individuals that are looking for a career or advancement within their jobs or occupations,” said Dominguez.
The Secretary of State’s office awarded the grants using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds.
“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office administers multiple grant programs each fiscal year, amounting to nearly $65 million annually.