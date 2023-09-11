Injuries after ADM explosion
At least eight people were injured following an explosion at the Archer Daniels Midland facility in Decatur.
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday at the east plant in the ADM processing complex. A large tower of smoke could be seen over the plant. The cause of the blast is unknown. It is the third fire at the facility this year.
Former DCFS workers' trial begins
The trial begins Monday for two former Department of Children and Family Services workers who face charges connected with the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, who were assigned to investigate on A.J. Freund’s behalf, are charged with reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child. The boy was abused and tortured and died in 2019 at the hands of his parents, who both received lengthy prison sentences.
Migrant barbers arrested
Migrants who set up a pop-up barber shop in a Chicago park were shut down and arrested by police.
Seven men were taken into custody and cited for operating an unlicensed business and offering goods and services on park property without a permit. One of the men told Block Club the group of barbers, who cut hair in their home country, came up with the idea as a way to make money to send back to their families and to buy food.