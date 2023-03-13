(The Center Square) – Starting next year, Illinois will be the third state in the nation to mandate paid time off to be used for any reason.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which gives employees at least one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked. The governor’s office said approximately 1.5 million workers will begin earning paid time off starting in 2024.
“Employers benefit from allowing employees to tend to the urgent personal matters of their lives,” said Pritzker. “Workers’ productivity increases, and they often gain greater passion for their job when they can manage the stresses they face outside work.”
Employees can begin using their time once they have worked for 90 days.
Maine and Nevada also allow workers to decide how to use their time, but some exemptions apply. Maine’s Earned Paid Leave law only applies to employers with over 10 employees, and Nevada’s exempts businesses under 50.
During debate of the bill in the Illinois House, state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said the mandate would be difficult on small businesses in Illinois.
“It’s the mom-and-pops that have five, 10, maybe 13 employees,” said Davidsmeyer. “This has a significant impact on their budgets.”
The small business advocacy group National Federation of Independent Business opposed the bill, saying that it “imposes a one-size fits all mandate on all employers.”
Seasonal workers such as lifeguards will be exempt, as will federal employees or college students who work non-full-time, temporary jobs for their school.