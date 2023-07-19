Going after robocalls
The federal government and attorneys general from Illinois and 49 other states are joining forces to crack down on illegal telemarketing calls.
“Operation Stop Scam Calls” is meant to focus on the telemarketers and the companies responsible for the billions of illegal robocalls that are generated each day.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said illegal robocalls are a big problem that require a big response.
Suspected thieves arrested
Two men from suburban Aurora were charged in connection to more than 35 catalytic convertor thefts in several counties. The men allegedly worked together to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Winnebago counties.
Police said in broad daylight, the pair removed the catalytic converters by jacking up vehicles and using a saw to remove the converter. The charges come after a nearly two-year investigation across several counties.
Chevelle announced for state fair
The 2023 lineup for the Illinois State Fair is now complete.
Fair officials announced that the Illinois-based band Chevelle is the final performing group to join the lineup. The Grayslake natives will take the stage Friday, Aug. 18.
Other acts include The Doobie Brothers, Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, and Alanis Morissette. The Illinois State Fair begins on Thursday, Aug. 10.