(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is not opposed to a measure that would seek to lift a moratorium on future nuclear power projects in Illinois, but said "the devil's in the details."
Illinois is one of the top states in the nation for nuclear energy. However, there is a hold on constructing new-generation facilities in the state.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 76 last week. If passed by the House and approved by the governor, the measure would delete language in state statute that provides that no construction shall commence on any new nuclear power plant located within the state.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, released a statement after the Senate voted 39-13 to pass the measure.
"My legislation is a bipartisan, pro-jobs bill that will help ensure that Illinois is able to effectively compete with other states who are beginning to understand the pivotal role nuclear energy can play in relieving growing energy grid reliability and resiliency pressures," Rezin said.
On Tuesday, Pritzker was asked about possibly expanding nuclear energy in Illinois.
"Banning nuclear entirely in a world where its become much safer, things are smaller, less prone to an accident, more likely for us to be able to maintain them for a long time. That is something worth consideration," Pritzker said. "The devil's in the details and we want to make sure we are not just opening this up to nuclear everywhere or every type of nuclear."
Illinois is one of only 12 states with a moratorium banning any future construction of nuclear plants.
Pritzker said he was not sure what would happen with the measure but wanted to make sure whatever happens is done with safety in mind.
"I don't know where that bill will go this session, but I am not opposed to it as if I'm dead set against any nuclear," Pritzker said. "I just want, if we are going to consider it, it's got to be safe."
The measure is in the Illinois House awaiting further action.