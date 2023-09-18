Hinsdale police seek suspect in store robbery
Hinsdale Police are searching for two suspects in a robbery turned manhunt on Chicago's west wide. Police allege the suspects robbed a Verizon Wireless store for around $37,000. One suspect is in custody, with the other still on the run.
Illinois Department of Transportation urges car seat checks
Monday kicks off National Child Passenger Safety Week and the Illinois Department of Transportation is urging parents to double check that their safety seats are properly installed. The state will also being doing seat check events throughout Illinois from Sept. 17-23.
Illinois searches for fantasy football
As NFL football season returns so does fantasy football and Illinoisans are playing it at a an average of 2,268 monthly searches for 100,000 residents, which is the 9th highest in the nation, Minnesota finished first.