Man arrested for presidential threats
The Secret Service has arrested a Jacksonville man who allegedly made online threats to kill President Joe Biden and other politicians.
Police said Adam Mouser also threatened the children of law enforcement if they came to arrest him. He is facing federal charges for making the threats against Biden, the first lady, former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.
Cause of migrant child death revealed
The cause of death of a 3-year-old migrant child who died on a bus headed for Chicago has been released. The female child died Aug. 10 from a bacteria and pneumonia and had swelling of the brain.
The Marion County Coroner's Office also said the child tested positive for norovirus in her intestines and RSV in the lungs. They noted that her extremely low weight and length for her age was a contributing factor in her death.
ISU enrollment up
Enrollment appears to be up at some of Illinois’ state universities.
Welcoming over 4,400 freshmen to the school this fall, Illinois State University officials said it is the largest class the school has seen in the past 36 years. The total enrollment for the school in Normal is about 21,000, a 1.5% increase from last year.
For the first time since 2014, enrollment is up at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale by 2.3%.