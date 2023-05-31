(The Center Square) – A new City Hall inspector general report highlights how more than 100 current Chicago police officers have managed to circumvent the department’s “you lie, you die” rule by remaining on the force after being found to have committed such violations.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Rule 14 now stipulates that dismissal is the “appropriate disciplinary penalty” for any officer found to have made false statements about an investigation. During her days on the Chicago Police Board, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot came to refer to the policy as the “you lie, you die” rule.
While stressing that the rule is actually being overlooked as much as it is enforced, the report says “by employing members with histories of Rule 14 violations, CPD risks undermining its core law enforcement function by potentially compromising otherwise successful criminal convictions, eroding public trust and violating its constitutional and legal obligations. Given the importance of truthfulness and credibility in police work, CPD, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the police board should make changes to ensure Rule 14 violations are consistently considered, disciplined and accurately recorded.”
As of late 2022, data shows CPD employed or had recently employed at least 110 people who violated the policy, including five who had been the subject of two disciplinary investigations for the same reason.
In criticizing what it deemed “structural failures” and “gaps in policies and practices” in the system, the IG’s office recommended that COPA and the police internal affairs bureau should routinely stand in favor of terminations for such violations, that the police department should “consistently separate” members who have violated the rule and that the police board should uphold any firings.
In addition, IG officials insisted that employees who have broken the rule shouldn’t be permitted to write reports or testify in court and that prosecutors should quickly be made aware of any new violations.
A police spokesperson said the department has “taken the Office of Inspector General’s recommendations under consideration and have already made progress to complete and implement several of the recommendations.”
Even with that, the department has rejected a call to “consistently separate members” who broke the rule, explaining CPD doesn’t involve itself in matters beyond its control such as a grievance procedure bound by collective bargaining agreements and police board proceedings.