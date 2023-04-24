Restaurant workers rally
Restaurant workers in Chicago held a rally Monday asking for more money and alleged a scheme by the National Restaurant Association. They said the scheme allowed the association to use funds from workers required to take food safety training from their own training company to suppress the same workers’ wages and maintain the minimum wage for tipped workers. They said thousands of Illinois restaurant workers had left the industry due to poverty wages.
Lemon fired from CNN
Former Chicago TV news anchor Don Lemon has been fired by CNN. Lemon confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he was stunned. Lemon survived numerous questionable on-air comments during his 17 years with the media outlet, including in February when he declared Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn't in her prime” at age 51. Months prior, he was called out for making sexist remarks about the U.S. women’s soccer team.
Arrests in stolen backhoe case
Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of an Illinois Department of Transportation backhoe in Marshall County. The man and woman have been charged with theft of government-supported property. On April 7, police began investigating the disappearance of a backhoe from the area of Rt. 26 and Rt. 18. A few days later, police received information that the backhoe was left concealed in rural Bureau County.