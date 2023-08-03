Mayor pushes back on 'mob' moniker
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a problem with the media’s description of the large groups of teenagers causing problems in the city this year.
The mayor answered questions at City Hall Wednesday, just days after police arrested about 40 people who refused to disperse after a gathering of up to 400 Sunday night. A nearby convenience store was looted in the melee.
The mayor interrupted a reporter who referred to the incident as “mob actions,” saying the term was not appropriate and called it a “gathering.”
Man stabbed at police station
An argument between two men who were staying at a Chicago police station with other migrants led to a stabbing. Both men were using a bathroom at the station when the argument began.
Police said a 23-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a 48-year-old man in the thigh. Authorities said the younger man, who is facing battery charges, was not on a list of people living at the station.
Illinois restaurants ranked
Illinois is represented well in a new list of the best restaurants in the Midwest.
According to Yelp’s “Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest” for 2023, 21 Illinois restaurants made the list. The site ranked the eateries using a variety of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
According to the list, the top Illinois restaurant is Pail Lian in Wheaton. Grabbing the overall top spot is the Blues City Deli in St. Louis.