(The Center Square) – Making good on a campaign promise, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has unveiled a new website.
Giannoulias said the website ILSOS.gov will be easier to navigate and there are new functions for services that users can access remotely.
“The revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes our most popular programs and services so customers can find the information they want and need faster and more conveniently,” Giannoulias said.
In a news release, the office said the website consolidates the process of renewing a driver’s license or ID card online by eliminating unnecessary steps, and also prominently features key services and most frequently sought information.
There is also a job portal allowing people to search and apply for available Secretary of State positions.
During his campaign to succeed longtime Secretary of State Jesse White, Giannoulias vowed to update numerous aspects of the office.
“Modernization is going to be key to everything we do going forward,” said Giannoulias. “I can’t speak about the past, but I am excited about the new technology we’re going to bring like digital IDs and digital driver’s licenses.”
He added that his office is looking for feedback from the public about their experience with the new functions on the site and incorporating more updates and improvements in the future.