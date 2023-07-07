Illinois updates state infrastructure plan
Illinois officials announced the state's largest construction program in state history with an updated multi-year plan.
The $41 billion program funded with tax and fee increases looks to address railways, bridges, roadways and other means of transportation across the state.
Audit: IDOC didn’t maintain accurate financial records
The Illinois Department of Corrections didn’t maintain accurate financial records, among other findings by the Illinois Auditor General.
The report released Thursday shows the department did not keep proper records, including understating tens of millions of dollars in capital assets. Some reporting problems have persisted for 16 years.
A compliance audit is expected to be released at a later date.
Illinois DUI arrests tops in Aurora
Excluding Chicago, the most DUI arrests in Illinois for 2022 were in Aurora. That’s according to the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.
The report released Thursday shows nearly 340 DUI arrests in Aurora. Decatur came in second with 289 arrests. Rockford saw the biggest jump, increasing 48.2% from 2021. Franklin Park had the highest arrest rate with 5.21 DUI arrests per officer.
Illinois State Police Trooper Kevin Bradley topped all other officers with 145 DUI arrests. The survey is funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
