More severe weather disasters declared
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expanded his original disaster proclamation to 13 additional counties based on the severe weather, tornadoes and derecho that affected communities across the state from June 29 through July 2.
The disaster proclamation will now include Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion counties.
Beginning June 29, several rounds of severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.
Soldier identified
A U.S. Army sergeant from Illinois who was reported missing during World War II has been accounted for.
John Radanovich of Mount Olive went missing on Dec. 1, 1944, while fighting in Germany. A historian was studying American losses and found unidentified remains in 1946 that could be linked to Radanovich. The remains, buried in Belgium, were taken for analysis and were identified as Radanovich.
Durbin tests positive for COVID
For the third time in less than a year, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has tested positive for COVID-19. Durbin, who has been vaccinated and boosted, will miss votes ahead of Congress’ scheduled break for the month of August.
The 78-year-old said he will quarantine at home while working remotely. Members of the House could vote by proxy during COVID but that practice ended this year. Senators never had that ability.