(The Center Square) – The Illinois Democratic Party gathered in Springfield on Wednesday to go on the offensive against the Republican Party.
At the Democratic County Chairs Association brunch, the event resembled a pep rally as party leaders highlighted their agenda and attacked the Republican party.
“As Democrats, we must band together to fight the far right extremism that has somehow become the mainstream,” Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton said.
Former President Donald Trump was a frequent recipient of the attacks, but U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said Trump is innocent until proven guilty.
“Everyone indicted or accused in America is entitled to a presumption of innocence and every right under the due process clause of our Constitution,” Durbin said.
The keynote speaker was U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada before attendees headed to the Illinois State Fair for Governor’s Day.
On Thursday, it is Republican Day at the fair. Beforehand, there will be a joint meeting in the morning with the Republican County Chairs’ Association and the State Central Committee.
No statewide candidates will take part in next year’s election, but votes for president, U.S. Congress and a few state Senate seats will be among the races that will take place.
Congressional, state legislature and other local candidates can begin circulating nomination papers next month.