Businessman guilty of bribing lawmaker
A manager of a sweepstakes gaming company has been convicted of participating in a bribery scheme with an Illinois lawmaker.
James Weiss was convicted of wire fraud, bribery and making false statements to the FBI. Prosecutors said Weiss paid thousands of dollars in bribes to former state Rep. Luis Arroyo.
In 2019, Arroyo offered to have payments made to an Illinois state senator in return for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation. Former state Sen. Terry Link was cooperating with investigators and testified in the case.
Drones for police now law
Law enforcement will now be able to use unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to monitor large events with a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Friday.
Police are not allowed to use drones at political protests, demonstrations or other First Amendment-protected gatherings. Another stipulation of the law is that the footage must be erased within 24 hours unless a crime is captured.
Pizza company cited
The federal government is proposing nearly $3 million in fines against a frozen pizza-making company in Illinois after a fatal accident.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Miracapo Pizza Company with 29 violations following the death of a contract worker in December.
OSHA says a 29-year-old temporary worker was using compressed air to clean a spiral conveyor when her head became caught in the machinery.