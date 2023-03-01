Pole vaulter Bob Richards passes away
Illinois pole vaulting legend Bob Richards has passed away. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was 97.
The Champaign native went on to become a six-time NCAA champion at the University of Illinois. Richards competed at the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Olympics in the pole vault, and eventually appeared on a box of Wheaties cereal.
Agreement reached with union
Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative agreement on a contract, possibly averting a strike.
The UAW made an announcement on its website. Last month, union members overwhelmingly authorized union leadership to call a strike if the two sides could not reach an agreement. The last UAW strike against Caterpillar was in 1994 and lasted 18 months.
Lightfoot loses reelection
With none of the nine candidates running for Chicago mayor achieving more than 50% of the vote for an outright victory, the election moves to a runoff. Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson appear headed for the April 4 election.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot came in third and becomes the first elected Chicago mayor to lose a reelection bid since 1983, when Jane Byrne, the city’s first female mayor, lost her Democratic primary.