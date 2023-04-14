Lyme disease warning
A new health warning is out as the weather warms up in Illinois.
Tick season is here and along with it comes an increase in cases of Lyme disease. The CDC says Lyme disease has seen more than a 300% increase since the 1990s.
Moderna announced last week that it is developing a vaccine for Lyme disease, but doctors say the best way to prevent infection is to check for ticks after spending time outside.
Family still missing
A Jasper County family has not been heard from in over two months and now the FBI is getting involved.
Stephen and Monica Lutz and their two sons were last heard from Feb. 10, the day they were reported missing by Stephen’s adult daughter. Family members are concerned for the safety of the family because they say Stephen has a history with mental illness, violence and drug use.
A few days later the family’s phones pinged in Richmond, Indiana, but disconnected shortly after.
Fake money circulating
Authorities in southern Illinois have issued an advisory over some fake money in circulation.
A Facebook post from the City of McLeansboro shows a $100 bill with the words, "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.” The post warns McLeansboro and surrounding merchants to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.