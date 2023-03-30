(The Center Square) – Several Republican Lawmakers introduced different plans to lessen the tax burden on Illinoisans at a news conference Thursday.
State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St.Charles, discussed Senate Bill 1150, which would make the 2022 sales tax exemption for groceries a permanent one while also exempting prescription drugs and other medical devices from state sales tax beginning on July 1, 2023.
DeWitte said that residents in Illinois are struggling to keep up with the state's high cost of living.
"Families continue to struggle with increased grocery costs, higher inflation and interest rates, and a possible looming recession. That's why we are here to discuss what we believe can be bipartisan solutions to provide relief for Illinois families," DeWitte said.
State Sen. Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon, said she hopes to pass legislation to provide relief to Illinoisans with high energy bills.
Harriss' Senate Bill 2200 would provide each household with credits on their energy bills.
"If successful, my legislation would release funds to provide each Ameren customer household with around $170 in credits on their bills," Harriss said.
Senate Bill 1151, which state Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, filed, would give parents a state tax credit of up to $500 per child on their income taxes to help provide financial relief for those paying for child care services.
Tracy said the state also has other issues within child care to address but said her measure could be a start.
"While there are many facets of the problem that need to be addressed, including child care deserts," Tracy said, "one thing that we can do is to help reduce the financial burden and establish a state child care credit."
Tracy said her measure would also help improve the state's job market.
"Unfortunately, that burden has disproportionately impacted women who lost their jobs at a much higher rate than men during the pandemic," Tracy said. "If we want to grow our workforce in Illinois, we must grow our opportunities for quality, affordable, and accessible childcare."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke on Thursday about his budget proposal. Pritzker says his focus is on balancing the budget.
"Illinois has had a past where for a few years anyway, that [balancing the budget] didn't happen," Pritzker said. "So, getting done that for four years in a row, now five years, I hope, in a row is a big deal."
The budget set to begin July 1 will need approval from the 103rd General Assembly.