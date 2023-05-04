Man charged with threatening governor
An Aurora man is charged with threatening the life of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said 46-year-old Steven Woletz has been charged with threatening a public official. Woletz allegedly called the governor’s office last month and left a message full of expletives and threatened to kill Pritzker.
Illinois State Police located Woletz and took him into custody. He has since been released on bond.
Amtrak set for higher speeds
Amtrak trains traveling between Chicago and St. Louis are going to be traveling a lot faster.
The company said the railroad tracks between Joliet and Alton have been experiencing upgrades for years, and now will enable Amtrak’s Lincoln Service to travel at 110 mph. Amtrak will announce new schedules later this year.
Union ousts leaders after audit
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has ousted the leaders of Local 731 in Burr Ridge after an audit turned up questionable spending on items such as dinners, bonuses and manicures.
According to WGN, an audit found the union board awarded itself more than $300,000 in bonuses over five years without the required approval of membership. Auditors questioned thousands of dollars in spending, including two visits to Gibson's Steakhouse that racked up a total tab of $37,000, including nearly $16,000 in alcohol.